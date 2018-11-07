Netflix looking for tall Irish girls to star in new series

Netflix has put out a call in Ireland to find tall girls for a brand new comedy series.

Netflix will soon begin production on a new original comedy, Tall Girl, a John Hughesian story of a 16-year old’s struggles with her height.

McG’s Wonderland production company will oversee a production led by Grey’s Anatomy alum Nzingha Stewart, but what the movie still needs is a lead, according to reports.

In an ad on IrishJobs.ie, Netflix is looking for girls between 13 and 21 to audition of the role of Jodi, a 16-year-old, six-foot-tall girl who is trying to navigate high school while being labelled the school's tall girl.

“Tall Girl is about all the places where we feel awkward or tender, and learning not only to accept those places, but to shower them with unconditional and radical love,” Stewart said in a statement.

"Jodi’s story finds her falling for a hunky, also-tall foreign exchange student named Stig. There’s also mention of a love triangle and a best friend named Dunkleman, who we’re just gonna go ahead and assume is the Ducky of the Tall Girl universe."

Girls who want to audition can visit www.tallgirlcasting.com and submit between November 5, 2018 and November 21, 2018. Tall Girl will begin shooting in January of 2019.

