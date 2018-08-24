Midlands Prize Bonds winner scoops €50,000

The Prize Bond's weekly draw has been won in the Midlands

This week's Prize Bond Star Prize of €50,000 goes to lucky Prize Bond number YR119266 which is held in Laois.

The lucky bond was purchased in 2015. There were over 4,400 prizes awarded in this week’s Prize Bond Draw, amounting to over €283,950.

Founded in 1957, the Prize Bonds draw is Ireland’s longest running prize draw.

The unit price of a Prize Bond is €6.25 with a minimum purchase of four units, at a total cost of €25. All eligible Prize Bonds enter a weekly cash draw with currently over 7,000 prizes.

Prize Bond draws are held every Friday. There is a €1 MILLION Prize awarded on the last Friday of every June and December. A top prize of €50,000 is awarded in every other weekly draw.