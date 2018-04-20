Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Shannon Larkin Kennedy

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Shannon Larkin Kennedy

Shannon is 19 years old and from Killeigh. Shannon received a QQI level 5 in Nursing Studies and is currently in her first year in Athlone Institute of Technology studying Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Physchiatric Nursing. Shannon sponsored by O'Donovans Pharmacy in Tullamore where she is a part time sales assistant.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.