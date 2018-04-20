Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Leah McDonald
Leah McDonald
The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Leah McDonald.
Leah is a 19 year old student in the National University of Galway. Leah is sponsored by the County Arms Hotel in Birr where she works part time
If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.
