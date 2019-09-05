Celebration of livestock and produce at Clonaslee Show

The village of Clonaslee nestled in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom mountains will host its 67th annual livestock and produce show this weekend.

Final preparations are underway for the Clonaslee Show which is one of the longest-running agricultural shows around.

The family-friendly show takes place this Sunday, September 8 with large crowds expected to attend.

This year the Clonaslee and District Show Society present and celebrate agriculture, livestock, produce, culture and tradition with the Clonaslee Livestock and Produce Show which is one of the season's premier agricultural shows of its kind.

Prepare for a livestock show filled with cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, donkeys, poultry, agricultural produce, cooking, sewing, knitting, flowers, craft, vegetables, dog shows and more.

Bakers should fire up their ovens because there will be baking competitions while out on the show grounds there will be the Belgian Blue Pedigree Bull and Gain Dog Food All Ireland Championships.

Other big attractions on the day include a vintage section, a large poultry section and most suitably dressed lady.

Combining competitions with entertainment, exhibitions and excitement, there is something for all the family on this great day out.

Bouncing castles, face painting, balloon modelling, bakery competitions and carnival rides ensure a perfect day out for all the family.

New volunteers are welcome to get on board to help out on the day, all help is much appreciated from the committee.

Tickets for the annual draw are now available from members and in shops. Top prizes up for grabs up to the value of €2,500. There is an online entry system for the competitions, visit clonasleeshow.com for more.