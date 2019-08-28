Offaly farmers told to be aware of BEAM scheme deadline

Independent TD Carol Nolan has urged all beef and suckler farmers to ensure that the complete their application for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure Scheme (BEAM) as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she was contacted by farmers who were either unaware of the Sunday, September 8, deadline, or who were given conflicting information about when the application process would finish:

“My main priority here is to ensure that as many farmers as possible are aware of the BEAM Scheme and also to ensure that they are aware they need to act fast in order to have their application processed in time," Deputy Nolan added.

"From what we know there are at least 37,000 beef finishers and 55,000 suckler farmers who are eligible for the scheme."

"Given those numbers, we should work to avoid any confusion around deadlines etc."

"I am also anxious for farmers to know that applications for participation in the Measure shall be made online only."

"In cases where an applicant is deemed ineligible to participate in the scheme they will be given ten working days after the closing date for receipt of valid application to seek a review by the Department,” concluded Deputy Nolan.