Offaly Macra na Feirme Notes (May 22)

Tullamore Macra Notes

Huge congratulations to Tullamore for coming 3rd in the Toughest Club competition at the weekend!

Pictured Above: Fergal Leonard, Ayesha Roche and Colin Draper.

Ferbane/Banagher Notes

Next meeting is the AGM on Thursday, June 20 at 8.30pm in the Railway Bar, Banagher. Contact Sarah Kelly for upcoming events on 086-3575915.

Best wishes to Sarah Kelly taking part in the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival over the June Bank Holiday weekend from May 31 to June 3, 2019. The club would like to wish her the best of luck with it and do her county proud.