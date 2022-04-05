One Offaly town's quest to reduce carbon emissions gathers pace

The Edenderry Carbon Challenge is moving to its next phase over the coming weeks, following the Government’s announcement of increased supports and grants to help homeowners retrofit their homes.

The next phase will see energy industry experts inspect the town's ability to provide district heating schemes, instigate local energy initiatives and examine ways Edenderry can capitalise on local wind farms to utilise renewable energy

The move follows the completion of an energy audit of Edenderry by industry experts, Plan Energy, where houses, public and commercial buildings were surveyed to provide an Energy Master Plan for the area.

It found that of the 1,400 homes in the town, 700 used oil or gas to heat their homes and 700 used solid fuel. With gas and oil prices rising rapidly and the phasing out of peat burning, most of these homes will need to change to an alternative source of energy in the near future.

Vice-Chairman of Edenderry Carbon Challenge, Councillor Noel Cribbin (FG), said: "The aim of the ECC is to make people aware of the alternatives available and present to Government a plan which will help provide as much public funds as possible to help people make the transition.

"Longer term, we are seeking to make Edenderry a green hub which will be an example for the rest of the country of what a smart-grid town looks like. This, in turn, will help attract more business and industry to Edenderry and regenerate the area."

A public meeting has been arranged for Byrne's Pub in Edenderry on Wednesday, April 6. Attending will be representatives of the SEAI who will discuss the new grants scheme and Plan Energy who will explain the findings of the Edenderry energy audit.

Also in attendance will be local builders and energy experts to explain the alternative options available from small measures that can be taken to reduce energy bills to full retrofit projects. The meeting is open to all interested parties in the area.