Search

05 Apr 2022

One Offaly town's quest to reduce carbon emissions gathers pace

One Offaly town's quest to reduce carbon emissions gathers pace

One Offaly town's quest to reduce carbon emissions gathers pace

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

05 Apr 2022 3:19 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Edenderry Carbon Challenge is moving to its next phase over the coming weeks, following the Government’s announcement of increased supports and grants to help homeowners retrofit their homes.

The next phase will see energy industry experts inspect the town's ability to provide district heating schemes, instigate local energy initiatives and examine ways Edenderry can capitalise on local wind farms to utilise renewable energy 

The move follows the completion of an energy audit of Edenderry by industry experts, Plan Energy, where houses, public and commercial buildings were surveyed to provide an Energy Master Plan for the area.

It found that of the 1,400 homes in the town, 700 used oil or gas to heat their homes and 700 used solid fuel. With gas and oil prices rising rapidly and the phasing out of peat burning, most of these homes will need to change to an alternative source of energy in the near future.

Decision made on whether Offaly power station can continue operations beyond 2024


 
Vice-Chairman of Edenderry Carbon Challenge, Councillor Noel Cribbin (FG), said: "The aim of the ECC is to make people aware of the alternatives available and present to Government a plan which will help provide as much public funds as possible to help people make the transition. 

"Longer term, we are seeking to make Edenderry a green hub which will be an example for the rest of the country of what a smart-grid town looks like. This, in turn, will help attract more business and industry to Edenderry and regenerate the area."

A public meeting has been arranged for Byrne's Pub in Edenderry on Wednesday, April 6. Attending will be representatives of the SEAI who will discuss the new grants scheme and Plan Energy who will explain the findings of the Edenderry energy audit.

Also in attendance will be local builders and energy experts to explain the alternative options available from small measures that can be taken to reduce energy bills to full retrofit projects. The meeting is open to all interested parties in the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media