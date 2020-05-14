Thief took €510 in Edenderry Town Hall robbery

Compensation remains outstanding from a man accused of theft offences in Edenderry, Tullamore District Court was told.

A probation report was prepared for Dwayne Judge, 13 Castleview Park, Edenderry following his conviction for offences in July and August last year.

The 39-year-old previously admitted buying cigarettes with a stolen bank card at a shop on Fr Paul Murphy Street and another on JKL Street on July 28.

Mr Judge also bought cigarettes and got €17 in change by distracting the cashier in two retail premises and also handled a stolen Bank of Ireland card at an off-licence on JKL Street.

On August 15 last he stole €510 cash from the Town Hall in Edenderry.

Mr Judge was also previously summonsed for public drunkenness and failing to comply with the direction of a garda at JKL Street on March 25 last year.

His solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said the probation report suggested an adjournment to July 22 next and Sgt James O'Sullivan told the court €90 in compensation was due from the defendant.

Judge Bernadette Owens granted an adjournment to July 22.