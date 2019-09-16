New events and ventures in 'great week' for Edenderry

One local councillor has hailed a great week for Edenderry after the arrival of the Cannonball Run and two new businesses in the town.

"With all the negative publicity about Edenderry having the most empty retail units in the country, it’s great to be able to show pride and positive news with the last week in the town," Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin said.

"On Sunday, September 8, the much-heralded Cannon Ball run arrived in town and what a spectacular show it was with over 200 cars of all shapes and sizes along with all the razzmatazz it brought with it; dancers, music, big screens and up to 30,000 people."

The event went off without incident and Noel Cribbin said it was "just brilliant - all the local businesses sold out and a great day for the town and it just proves that when we put our mind to it, anything is possible."

"The traffic was diverted off the Main Street from 2.30pm till 10pm and the traffic got through and kept moving with only minimal delays," Cribbin added.

"Great credit is due to our own Helen O'Dwyer and the local Chamber members for bringing the Cannonball Run to Edenderry, to all the stewards from the Edenderry Tidy Towns, Brian Dunne and the Festival Committee, Shane Loughlin and the Patrick’s Day Committee, Local Gardaí and Council staff and also the Local CE Scheme who cleaned up the massive litter mess left behind."

"Also very noticeable is the use and praise from so many of the public realm spaces around the town hall and the safety of it for kids and how well it looks. Certainly for me I would encourage and look for more of these days in the town and after last Sunday and over 30,000 people on the street, with a few tweaks, we are certainly able to host large scale events."

Cllr Cribbin also welcomed the opening of the Edenderry Pitch & Putt course in recent weeks.

"After several years of planning, fundraising, meetings and hard work in building and developing, our course the committee opened our course for play last Saturday and what a beautiful and fabulous course we have. The positive feedback and goodwill we are getting is all good and positive."

"Great credit is due to the Committee, to Chairman Richard McNamee and our Treasurer Angela Connolly who have spent hours working hard to make this dream a reality and to all the Committee members past and present who worked so hard to have a course and facilities completed."

"Credit to everyone, especially to our course builder Mr Sam Leech from Kerry who was absolutely brilliant with his advice and help and to the fabulous course he has developed and built for the people of the Edenderry area."

"We also thank and acknowledge the grants received from the Sports Capital Grants and from our local Edenderry Municipal members, OLDC and Leader and of course Offaly County Council for the fabulous site and all their help with the site," Noel added.

"The committee was anxious to get the course opened before the end of summer. We achieved that and it’s now open for play, green fees are €7.50, play all day. There's also a special deal of €30 membership until the end of 2019 and play as often as you like."

Contact Angela 085 1081550, Sandra at 085 8660966 or Noel 087 9073804 for more. All are welcome.

Noel also acknowledged two new businesses in the town, saying: "It is great to see two new shops opened on Francis Street and best wishes to Jerome and Ger on their new ventures. Edenderry is very much alive and prosperous," Cllr Cribbin concluded.