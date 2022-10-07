Reducing your use of plastics can help save the planet

It's no secret that single use plastics is a global problem. Plastic is not biodegradeable and it tends to end up in our forests, oceans and rivers. The amount of plastic in the Pacific Oceanmeasures 1.6 million km and by 2050 our oceans could contain more plastic than fish. The amount of plastic produced is increasing at an alarming rate, for example in 2020 we generated 900% more plastic compared to 1980.

The time to act is now and we can all play our part to reduce our own plastic consumption. Here are some tips on how you can change the planet for the better.

Say no to single use plastic

This means straws, plastic cutlery and plates, plastic shopping bags, plastic take away containers, coffee cup lids, water bottles etc.. These items are often just used once and then thrown away.

Bring your own shopping bags

Remember to take your reusable bags shopping with you, keep them in your car so you'll never be without. Try not to use the small plastic bags for loose fruit and bring your own bags for those. And remember reusable aren't just for groceries but can be used for all your shopping. Penny's have reusable bags as well as their paper option.

Bring your own travel mug and water bottle

Disposable coffee cups might look like paper but they’re usually lined with polyethylene which can be recycled but most recycling centres lack the resources to do so. Bring your reusable mug with you and keep one in the car. Lots of coffee shops offer discounts for those who bring their own take away cups and most sell their own branded reusable cups.

A refillable water bottle will also help not only the environment but save you a couple of bob in the long run. And again, another easy item to keep in your car.

Ditch the chewing gum

Chewing gum is actually made from plastic and can be recycled if you remeber to put it in the correct bin. However a better alternative is to stop using it altogether or buy plastic free gum.

Swap out plastic containers and lunch boxes

Plastic containers can contain harmful substances so it really is beneficial to both you and the planet to switch them out. There are many alternatives out there such as glass, steel, bamboo etc...

No cling film

Cling film cannot be recycled. Tin foil can once it's placed in the correct recycling bin so please make sure to do so. There are aslo alternatives on the market such as cling film made from starch and beeswax wraps.

Switch to cloth nappies

Not only are they cheaper in the long run and gentler on your baby's skin but you will really be doing the environment a favour as it is estimated it takes 250-500 years for one nappy to decompose. People are often put out by the thought of cloth nappies but if you use a liner it is just a case of folding and throwing away the liner and it is no more different or off putting then changing an disposable one! Same goes for the washing.

Get rid of the disposable razor

Switch to a razor that you can change the blade on instead of throwing the whole razor out. Or better yet look for companies that use recycled materials to make their razors.

Use natural cleaning products

Use natural products that will be less toxic or better yet research how to make some of your own. For example vinegar and water can be used as an all purpose spray and baking soda is great at just about anything if you google it! Switch to natural cleaning cloths and scrubbers and reuse old towels and cloths for cleaning too.

Use plastic-free feminine hygiene products

There are a number of non-disposable options out there to cut down on period waste, such as washable cloth liners and pads and menstrual cups. All these reduce the amount of packaging that most products are in. If you’re not in a situation where giving up tampons is an option, consider skipping brands with plastic applicators.