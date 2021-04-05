Offaly deaths and funerals - April 5

Olivia Brennan - Late of 23 Whitehall, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Olivia will take place on Easter Monday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand in the church yard, along the route to the cemetery, at the cemetery or can view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore

Nora (Cecily) Dolan (née Hogan) - “Vianney”, Emmet Street, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery. May Her kind and gentle soul Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Jim Hyland - The Sawmills, Ballybrittas, Laois / Geashill, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Easter Monday at 11:15am (travelling via the village) arriving St Paul's Church, Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Emo. People are welcome to stand the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery with strict social distancing being observed at all times. Jim's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Lucy O'Brien - Cokery, Edenderry, Offaly / Clane, Kildare

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday in St Mary's Church, Edenderry, at 11am, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. You can take part in Lucy's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Live webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Martin Conroy - Cloncollig, Tullamore, Offaly

Martin will repose at his home (R35 X264) on Easter Monday (April 5th) from 3pm to 6pm. If people choose to call to the house please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Martin's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 6 at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current restrictions and in the interest of public safety the funeral Mass is strictly for family only. People may pay their respects by standing along the route to the church, in the church yard and in the cemetery