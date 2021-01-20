Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 20

Patrick Quinn - 33A O`Molloy Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Rosary on Tuesday evening at 6pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to Government guidelines, numbers in the Church are restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand outside the Church, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/ camera/church-of-the- assumption-tullamore

Patrick (Paddy) Dooley - Harbour Road, Banagher, Offaly / Ahascragh, Galway

In the interest of Public Health, Paddy's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning to St.Rynagh's Church, Banagher for Requiem Mass at 11am (max 10 people), which may be viewed on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie . (and heard locally on 106.6fm) Interment afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery, Lusmagh. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church, while following social distancing rules.

John (Jack) Deegan - Glenville, Waterford City, Waterford / Offaly

Private funeral will take place in St. Joseph and St. Benildus Church, Waterford followed by burial in Ballygunner Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed at 10.30am on Wednesday, 20th January, on the following link www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Waterford Hospice Movement.

Michael Quinn - Clara House, Clara, Offaly / Tyrone

In the interest of Public Health, Michael's funeral will be private. His family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. Removal from his home on Thursday morning (Jan. 21st) at 10.40am (via Bridge Street and Main Street) to St. Brigid's Church, Clara for Requiem Mass at 11am.(Max 10 people), which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/_eAJDCwFTpo. Interment afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.

Mary McNally (née Connerty) - Queen Street, Banagher, Offaly

Mary’s funeral Mass will take place at 1pm on Thursday, 21st January, in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, followed by burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 strict protocols are in place. Churches are limited as to the number of persons in attendance at funerals, with no shaking of hands or physical contact of any kind. St. Rynagh's Parish Church broadcast all funerals live on www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and on Church Radio 106.6FM.

Henry Justin - Church Farm, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral.

Michael Dooley - Cultree Broughal, Kilcormac, Offaly / Ferbane, Offaly

Funeral arriving on Thursday (21st) to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac, for 12 (noon) Funeral Mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac. In the interest of public health, Michael's funeral will be private. The Dooley family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. (Maximum of 10 people in the church). Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand outside the church and outside the cemetery, while following social distancing guidelines.

Jimmy Dolan - The Meelaghans, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh (via The Meelaghans and Newtown) arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Due to government guidelines, the number in the Church is restricted to 10. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Church grounds, at the Cemetery or can view the Mass on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-killeigh

Michael Carter, Green Road, Ballymoran, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral.

Julia Leonard (formerly GUINAN) (née Craven) - Ballinasragh, Tullamore, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Julia's funeral will be private. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 9.15am (via Rahan Road and Clara Road) to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. (Max 10 people), which may be viewed onhttps://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore. Interment afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery, while following Social Distancing Rules.