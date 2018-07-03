Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 3)

Tom O'Loughlin, Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning for 10am Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Ignatius Mahon, Drinagh , Fivealley, Eglish, Birr, Offaly

Private removal from his home in Eglish on Tuesday morning, 3rd July, to arrive at St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.45am for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the grounds of St. James' Church, Eglish. House strictly private on Tuesday.

PJ Lyons, Harbour Road, Banagher, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving at 11.45oc for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

John Dench, 7 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

James O'Neill, 27 Sycamore Drive, Edenderry, Offaly / Portarlington, Laois

Reposing at his parents' residence (63 St Brigid's Square Portarlington) on Tuesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

John Noonan, Dublin 11, Dublin / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Tuesday evening July 3rd. 2018 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road arriving at 9 50 o’clock for Mass at 10 o’clock, Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery.