Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 2)

Tom O'Loughlin, Clonminch, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning for 10am Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.

Anna-May Dunne (née Keenaghan), Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Laois / Ferbane, Offaly

Removal on Monday morning (July 2nd) to St. Mary's Church, Ferbane, Offaly for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

Mary (Molly) Tynan, Ard, Geashill, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Liz) Rigney (née Kelly), Ballybrittan, Rhode, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery (St. Peter's Church, Rhode).

Ignatius Mahon, Drinagh , Fivealley, Eglish, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Monday, 2nd July, 2018 from 6pm - 8pm. Private removal from his home in Eglish on Tuesday morning, 3rd July, to arrive at St. James' Church, Eglish, at 10.45am for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the grounds of St. James' Church, Eglish. House strictly private on Tuesday.

Frank Hickey, Killeranny, Rahan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Monday for 11am Mass in St Carthage's Church, Killina, Rahan, followed by burial after Mass in Rahan Cemetery. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

PJ Lyons, Harbour Road, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Eliza Lodge on Monday evening from 6oc until 8oc. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher, arriving at 11.45oc for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

John Dench, 7 Callary Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.