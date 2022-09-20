Search

20 Sept 2022

Offaly psychologists host 'bootcamp' on beating anxiety

Anxiety bootcamp Tullamore Offaly

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen an increase in anxiety

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

20 Sept 2022 6:59 PM

TULLAMORE-based clinical psychologists Imelda Ferguson and Julie O'Flaherty will host a 'Beat Anxiety Bootcamp' over three evenings next month.

“Everyone experiences anxiety sometimes but it becomes a problem when it affects our day-to-day wellbeing and ability to function,” explained Imelda.

“Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, there has been a significant increase in the numbers of people experiencing anxiety. Many people struggle with anxiety yet there are now well-researched methods which significantly help in both managing and reducing anxiety.”

The course will take place in Mucklagh Community Centre on consecutive Wednesdays from October 12 and Julie explained: “On this course over three evenings, we will present a range of self-help techniques drawn from cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness and compassion-focussed therapy (CFT), all of which have been proven to be powerful in tackling anxiety. The course is suitable for anyone who has a general interest in anxiety management and anyone who struggles with anxiety or who has a loved one who does.”

Both Imelda Ferguson and Julie O’Flaherty are chartered clinical psychologists with extensive experience in the adult mental health field.

They run the Mind Your Self Midlands positive psychology service and write a fortnightly column for the Midland Tribune and Tullamore Tribune and Offaly Live. Read their latest column here:

https://www.offalyexpress.ie/news/local-news/915986/positive-psychology-being-a-parent-isn-t-child-s-play-so-you-need-to-take-care-of-yourself-too.html

Topics at the Beat Anxiety Bootcamp will include: What is anxiety and what is a panic attack? Reducing the fear by understanding what is going on; Myths about anxiety and unhelpful attitudes; The multi-pronged approach to managing anxiety; Progressive muscular relaxation for relaxing deeply; Being aware of personality traits that perpetuate anxiety; Coping with and reducing anxious thoughts and worry; How mindfulness and compassionate mind thinking can help; Experiential meditation.

The course details are – Wednesday, October 12, Wednesday, October 19 and Wednesday, October 26 from 6.45pm to 8.15pm each evening in Mucklagh Community Centre. The cost is €120 (early bird fee €100 when booked and paid by October 7.

For further information or to book contact Imelda on 087 2271630 or Julie on 087 2399328, or send a private message on the Facebook page Mind Your Self Midlands.

