WATCH: Offaly still has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Ireland

Offaly still has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 incidence in the country.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, has revealed that the counties with the highest incidence rate of the virus are Limerick, Donegal, Offaly and Dublin.

Specific data has been lacking in recent weeks in the wake of the HSE cyber hack in mid-May.

Dr Glynn revealed on Wednesday that Limerick has by far the highest rate of Covid-19 with its figure standing at 376 cases per 100,000 of population. Limerick has had 733 confirmed cases in the last two weeks.

Donegal has the second-highest rate at 201 cases per 100,000, equating to 320 cases over the last two weeks.

Offaly comes next with a rate of 172 per 100,000, equating to 134 cases in two weeks. Dublin has had the most cases over the last two weeks with 2,091 but its rate per 100,000 stands at 155.

All four counties currently have rates above the national average of 122 cases per 100,000. There have been 5,811 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland over the last two weeks.