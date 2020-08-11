The 'NO Show Day' was marked by Tullamore event's organisers

It was a very strange day on Sunday with the cancellation of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

That's according to Show Operations Manager, Freda Kinnarney who said she “certainly missed all the buzz, excitement, meeting so many people, and the ‘craic’, even missed the challenges”.

Added Fred: “The Executive didn’t want to let the day pass without marking it in some way, so the technology of the website and social media was used. Our facebook was very active and the website is worth a visit … www.tullamoreshow.com

“On behalf of the committee, we sincerely thank our volunteers, sponsors, competitors, exhibitors, visitors and our long list of service providers. ‘Covid’ has taken the upper hand on this occasion, as the health and well being of everyone has to be our priority, but 8th August 2021 will not be long coming, and we will be back,” she added.