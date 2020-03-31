Fuel allowance to be extended during Covid-19 crisis

There will be a four week extension to the existing fuel allowance season for eligible customers across Laois & Offaly.

Fine Gael TD and Minister for Justice & Equality, Charlie Flanagan “in response to the Covid-19 emergency, my colleagues in Government have committed to extending the fuel allowance season by four weeks, from Friday, 10th April to Friday 8th May.

People are still urged to remain in their home and to strictly follow the measures introduced by government.

This fuel extension will provide security for groups during this stringent time. However, it is important to note that it is a once off extension.

The Fuel Allowance payment is made to over 370,000 of the most disadvantaged households in the country including pensioners and those with disabilities, who are most at risk of fuel poverty.

As a result of changes we have made over the past few years, it is currently paid at a rate of €24.50 per week for 28 weeks. The current 28 week season is due to finish on April 10 2020. The payment is made as an allowance paid alongside the customer’s primary welfare payment.

On foot of the changes approved by Government today, the Fuel Allowance season will be extended by 4 weeks and will continue until Friday May 8.