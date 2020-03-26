An Offaly Meals on Wheels service is back on the road again

Kilcormac 'Meals on Wheels' is back on the road offering an expanded services to those who may need meals delivered to their homes in south and west Offaly during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The newly expanded service is a joint initiative between the Kilcormac Development Association (KDA) and the Offaly Local Development Company (OLDC), who will assist with the transportation of the meals.

The KDA, who run the service from St Joseph's Community Centre, announced the 'Meals on Wheels' programme was back up and running, delivering dinners on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after it was forced to cease for a period due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Detailing the news, the KDA wrote: “With the help of some volunteers, we are back delivering dinners on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the moment but understandably we might have to cease the service again at short notice if we are given a directive to do so. There is no collection service as the centre is closed to the public.”

Chairperson of the KDA, Cllr John Leahy told the 'Tribune' the meals delivery programme was back up and running and would now, not just focus on the elderly in the Kilcormac area, but would be offering meals to the vulnerable, the isolated or those who may need a meal delivered during this coronavirus outbreak.

Warmly welcoming the news, Cllr Leahy said the KDA was “looking forward” to working on this joint initiative with the OLDC. “We welcome this for the simple reason that we always wanted to expand the service. We have a state of the art kitchen in St Joseph's Community Centre. Our manager, Linda Kelly, along with her staff, all do excellent work on the provision of this vital service and it was always Linda's ambition to expand into other areas and this might be, unfortunate as it may be, an opportunity to this and show the capacity we have to deliver meals on wheels to more recipients.”

According to the Chairman, this could not be made possible without the support of the Health Service Executive (HSE), who provide supporting funding along with the KDA board, who has endorsed the project since its inception.

A huge thank you was also extended to the project's chef, administrators and staff of the KDA, volunteers, the CE participants and the TUS workers, who all work extremely hard to keep this project on the road. Cllr Leahy also thanked Offaly Local Development Company, who provided the vans and drivers to support the distribution of 'Meals on Wheels' programme.

Meanwhile, if you want to get in contact with the KDA, you can do so by telephoning (087) 99689029 or you wish to get a meal delivered please call (057) 91 35445 and the KDA will do their best to accommodate people.