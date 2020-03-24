Offaly parent and toddler group shares ideas for doing craft together at home

At a time when parents may be wondering how to keep younger children entertained, Busy Bees Parent and Toddler Group, based in Tullamore, shared some ideas for doing craft at home together.

Live on Facebook, organiser Rhona Hayes called on everyone to check what they had at home to make some flowers and bees. Please don't go to the shops to buy materials. Use whatever you have at home. People were then invited to make their own craft at home and post a photo of their creations.

The group also suggested children could play with some sand and if you don't have sand, some water play in a basin or at the sink or on the floor will do fine too!