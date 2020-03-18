Offaly pharmacy installs transfer window to minimise contact during Covid-19 outbreak

Birr based pharmacy, Peter Fox Totalhealth, introduced a number of new changes to facilitate the recommended social distancing at the pharmacy.

A transfer window has been installed outside the pharmacy allowing for prescriptions and products to be dispensed with minimal contact.

According to the business's Facebook page, a transfer window was installed to facilitate the dispensing of prescriptions with minimal contact. Totalhealth also launched a new app, which can be downloaded from the App store on your phone. It will allow patients to send the pharmacy a photograph of their prescription and the patient will be informed then when it's ready for collection.

The opening hours of the pharmacy will also change as follows: 9am - 1 pm open

1pm - 2pm closed. 2pm - 6pm open. The pharmacy can be contacted. Phone : 057 9120166 / 0863148862. Fax: 057 9122343. Email: Foxpharmacy@totalhealth.ie. Totalhealth App.