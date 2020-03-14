Offaly libraries closed

Offaly County Council has closed all public libraries (including My Open Library Services) in Offaly from March 13, following public health advice relating to Covid-19.

Events in library buildings will also be cancelled.

Updates will be posted on the library website https://www.offaly.ie/libraries and on library social media channels, https://www.facebook.com/offalylibraries , https://twitter.com/Offalylibraries

Patrons can still access the full range of online services – eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, Online Language Learning and Online Newspapers https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Libraries/Digital-Library/eLibrary.html

Offaly County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to resume normal service as soon as possible.