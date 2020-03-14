Offaly libraries closed
Covid-19 has forced the closure of Offaly libraries
Offaly County Council has closed all public libraries (including My Open Library Services) in Offaly from March 13, following public health advice relating to Covid-19.
Events in library buildings will also be cancelled.
Updates will be posted on the library website https://www.offaly.ie/libraries and on library social media channels, https://www.facebook.com/offalylibraries , https://twitter.com/Offalylibraries
Patrons can still access the full range of online services – eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, Online Language Learning and Online Newspapers https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Libraries/Digital-Library/eLibrary.html
Offaly County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to resume normal service as soon as possible.
