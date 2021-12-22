Search

22 Dec 2021

CHRISTMAS REWIND: Your Offaly snow day snaps from Storm Emma in 2018

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

In February 2018, Offaly and the entire country enjoyed a major snow day (or few days) after Storm Emma arrived.

TAP NEXT OR PREV ABOVE TO SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF OFFALY PEOPLE ENJOYING THE SNOW