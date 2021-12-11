Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa's secret tractor truck is on it way to Tullamore!

Search

11 Dec 2021

Santa is coming... O'Connor Square, Tullamore this evening

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

SANTA Claus is coming to Tullamore this evening in his massive secret tractor truck!

The arrival from the North Pole to O'Connor Square is scheduled for 4.30pm and the truck will stay there until 7.3pm.

The truck is just one part of a super Christmas event lined up for the town centre with the return of the very popular market in the square, street entertainment, live music, craft market, food fare and much more.

It all began at 11am and will continue right through until 8pm in what will once again be a massive attraction for all the family with O'Connor Square lit and specially decorated for the occasion.

Those present are asked to respect social distancing.

The event is funded by the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Media, and supported by Offaly County Council and Tullamore Lights, and managed by Up Close and Personal Promotions.

