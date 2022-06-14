Search

14 Jun 2022

Electrical shop in Offaly picks up important recycling award

TEF's Eddie Fleming and WEEE CEO Leo Donovan

Justin Kelly

14 Jun 2022

TEF in Tullamore has scooped the award for ‘Most Improved Branch’ for lighting recycling at Ireland’s first-ever Association of Electrical Wholesalers (AEW) awards.

Sponsored by WEEE Ireland, the awards recognised and celebrated the best performers in lighting recycling across the electrical wholesale sector last year.

A total of 12 awards were handed out in this category across the six wholesale trade buying groups that form the AEW – CEF, EWL Electric, Fegime, IEBG, Kellihers and the Independents – with two awards presented per group for Best Performing Branch and Most Improved Branch. 

The awards took place in Dublin recently.

“WEEE Ireland is the only lighting recycling scheme in Ireland and has been working on behalf of the lighting sector to organise the collection and recycling of waste lighting for the past 16 years,” said Leo Donovan, CEO, WEEE Ireland. 

“The WEEE Recycling Awards, which are part of the AEW Awards, recognise and reward green, sustainable business practices amongst AEW’s 130 members across Ireland. 

“A huge well done to all twelve winners whose recycling efforts enable their customers to easily return and recycle waste lighting, delivering a positive impact on the environment over the long term.”

“We are delighted to be awarded for our efforts in ensuring waste lighting from our customers is properly recycled,” Eddie Fleming of TEF Tullamore.

“Not only is it a boost for the business and my colleagues to have our efforts recognised, but it is always rewarding to know that we are making a difference to the environment, in our own small way.” 

Ken Legros, President, AEW, said AEW and its 130 members work closely with WEEE Ireland and Irish Lamps Recycling to improve WEEE recycling performance in the industry, by driving lighting take back and recycling awareness across the electrical wholesale and trade sector.

“The awards are a great way to celebrate and recognise the best performing electrical wholesalers in lighting recycling and, hopefully, will inspire all AEW members to re-double their WEEE Recycling efforts in 2022,” he said.

WEEE Ireland works in partnership with AEW to facilitate the return and recycling of waste lighting across all 26 counties. Its main recycling partner, Irish Lamps Recycling, works with electrical wholesalers to collect waste lighting from their premises and electrical contractors to collect waste lighting directly from construction sites.

