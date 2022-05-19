Search

19 May 2022

Offaly TD: 'Insurance reforms welcome but long overdue'

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

19 May 2022 1:18 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed a series of reforms that have been announced with respect to the duty of care aspect of insurance law.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that a range of significant changes are to be made including a proposal to amend a number of sections of the Occupiers’ Liability Act 1995.

Deputy Nolan has been lobbying for changes in the insurance sector for the last number of years, specifically around the need to enable the leisure industry and the adventure tourism sector to provide an appropriate balance between customer responsibility and occupier liability.

Cabinet-approved proposals to change the law and reduce insurance costs

“I want to broadly welcome these measures as a belated but important milestone on the road toward bringing back some kind of sanity to the insurance sector, particularly for the adventure and leisure tourism sector,” Deputy Nolan stated.

“For too long there has been an excessive and disproportionate focus on penalising businesses and demanding extortionate premiums in terms of risk management. We have to bring back balance and cop-on to this sector.”   

“As I understand it the reforms also propose to include voluntary assumption of risk. This should go some way toward removing major obstacles around high insurance costs and the entirely negative impact they have on our community and voluntary sector, as well as the commercial sector.”

“I had raised this matter directly with the Minister for Finance last April when I notified him that there is only one major insurer available to the leisure industry and adventure tourism sector. So, while it may have taken Government more than a year to finally bring forward some positive measures, I do want to constructively acknowledge that it is better late than never,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

