JOB ALERT: Manager required at busy filling station in the Midlands
A busy Midlands filling station and convenience store is looking to hire a new manager.
Location Mullingar / Westmeath area
Manager required with drive and ambition to oversee day to day running of a busy store.
Ensuring best standards, development and training of staff, stock control and ordering.
Maximising store potential, profitability and controlling costs to a high level.
Customer service paramount,
Salary and bonus on experience.
Apply by email to
februaryjobinfo@gmail.com
