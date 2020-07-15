New fast charger for electric vehicles installed in Tullamore

A new fast charger for electric vehicles has been installed at the Tanyard, Tullamore.

As part of a €20m investment in its charging network, ESB is upgrading 50 22 kilowatt standard AC chargers to a fast charger in a number of locations including Tullamore. These fast chargers are a new type of charger on the network.

Those using the charger will notice there are two connectors a black and blue one.

The black connector on the fast charger, charges electric vehicles such as BMW, Volkswagen, Hyundai etc and the blue connector charges the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi vehicles.

The cost of using this charger is: Pay as you Go - charged at 30.5c reduced per kilowatt-hour

Membership is a €4.60 monthly subscription fee and a reduced fee of 26.8c per kilowatt-hour.

It typically takes as little as 30 minutes to charge an electric vehicle at a fast charge point up to 80 per cent.

To maximise the availability of fast charge points for all drivers, the ESB encourage motorists to complete their session within 45 minutes. After this time, an overstay fee of €4.60 will apply.