Offalians success in NISO health and safety course

NISO Midland branch held their presentation of certificates for the ‘Introduction to Occupational Health and Safety’ course in the Prince of Wales hotel in Athlone recently. The course was hosted by AIT (Athlone Institute of Technology) between September and December 2019. AIT have hosted this course twice each year since 2002.

They had 32 participants who successfully completed the course. These included people from Cavan, Leitrim, Longford, Galway, Roscommon, Tipperary, Laois, Dublin, Offaly and Westmeath. We had eight persons who worked or resided in Co Offaly who were successful. They were Alvaro Fernandez Espina (Paragons House, Axis Business Park, Tullamore) and from Birr, David Finane, Kinnitty, Christopher Fogarty Arrabawn Co-op, Birr and from Lorrha, Irene Mahon, Coolfin, Kilcormac, Anna Murray (Ravada Group, Tullamore) and also from Kilcormac, Constanza Sirabella (Palladio, Ltd, Tullamore) and from Ballinagar, Tullamore, Shauna Walsh ( Elis Ltd, Birr) and from Clareen, Birr and Craig Brennan from Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry. Each participant received their certificate from Mr Harry Gavin, President of NISO. John Flanagan (Midland NISO Branch Chairperson) oversaw the presentation. Seadna Ryan, Head of Dept of Lifelong Learning represented AIT.

A second course is currently running (28 participants) and the next course will commence this autumn, beginning on Monday 28th of September in AIT. A significant number of the participants will advance into the part-time Level 7 degree in EHS Management in the autumn in AIT. To book a place on the NISO course or the BSc in EHS Management course contact the Lifelong Learning Department, AIT for further information on either lifelongLearning@ait.ie or jcarroll@ait.ie or (090) 6483052/3/4.