Resurfacing in progress on Tullamore's main streets

RESURFACING work is being carried out today on William St and Bridge St in Tullamore, the town's main thoroughfares.

The work, which is part of the ongoing Street Enhancement Scheme, follows on from the laying down of new footpaths on the streets before Christmas.

The reduction in traffic caused by the Covid-19 restrictions has aided the smooth progress of the work.

The development comes as work nears completion on a major development of O'Connor Square under the scheme.