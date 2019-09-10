JOBS: South Leinster Citizens Information Service seeks Information Officer in Offaly

The South Leinster Citizens Information Service is seeking to recruit a full-time Information Officer for Offaly based in Tullamore.

The South Leinster Citizens Information Service provides free, confidential and impartial information, advice and advocacy services to the public on social services, rights and entitlements.

The organisation is seeking to fill the position of:

Information Officer - Offaly

Full Time (35 Hours per Week)

Part Time (17.5 Hours per Week)

The Role

Key tasks for the post include the expert, professional delivery of information, advice, advocacy and referral services to the public as well as liaising with other service providers, both statutory and voluntary.

Excellent communication skills, a good level of research and IT skills, and a Leaving Certificate and/or equivalent of education are required. Ideally, applicants will also hold a higher-level qualification in relevant field of study, (e.g. social policy, human rights, social work/social care practice, legal qualification etc.), and / or substantial previous work experience in a busy information/advice/advocacy environment.

These are permanent roles, subject to completion of a 6-month probationary period. The salary scale is €29,821 - €42,659 (pro rata for part-time staff)

CIS operates an incremental credit process for new entrants to the CIS network at request. For further information please see the candidate pack.

How to apply

Applications must be made on the relevant application form and sent to:

io.cis@gilliganblack.ie

Please also use the above email address for queries on the application process.

Curriculum Vitae (CVs), late, incomplete or hand-written applications will not be considered. Applicants will be shortlisted solely on the basis of information contained in their completed application form.

Closing Date

The closing date for applications is 12pm (noon) on Thursday, 26th of September.

Interview Dates

It is anticipated that interviews will take place during weeks commencing 14th and 21st October 2019.

Panel of Qualified Candidates

A panel of qualified candidates may be formed from which temporary and permanent, part and full-time Information Officer posts which arise in a specified period up to a maximum of 12 months will be filled, should vacancies arise in this period. Posts will be located in the CIS region applied for.

You can find the application form, candidate pack and all national locations HERE.

For details on how your personal data will be used as part of this process our Data Protection Notice for Job Applicants is available HERE.

Funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board

CIS is an equal opportunities employer.