New team to market Offaly as 'Ireland's Hidden Gem'

Offaly County Council have established a Tourism Promotion Team, headed by the newly appointed Tourism Officer, Olive Farrelly.

The Tourism Team will work in partnership with Offaly Tourism Marketing (CLG), which is chaired by Philip O'Brien and includes Cllr John Clendennen.

Together, they will continue to promote and develop Offaly’s unique brand 'Ireland's Hidden Gem', to both domestic and international tourism markets.

They will work to promote the likes of the Greenways in Offaly, Lough Boora Discovery Park, Clonmacnoise and other attractions across the county.

They will be aided by Offaly's place as the host of this year's National Ploughing Championships which will attract approx. 300,000 people over three days in September.

Pictured above are: Tom Shanahan (Director of Services OCC), Darren Butler (Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG), Derek Dolan (Fáilte Ireland), Marie McCormack (Fáilte Ireland), Christina Byrne (Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG), Olive Farrelly (Tourism Officer OCC), Minister Michael Ring, Sarahjane Cleary (OCC), Yvonne Carty (Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG), Freda Kinnarney (Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG), Philip O'Brien (Chair of Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG), Anna Marie Delaney (CE of OCC), Cllr. John Clendennen (Offaly Tourism Marketing CLG).

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.