JOBS NEWS: Prominent Offaly car dealership looking to hire fully qualified mechanic

The position has an immediate start

Offaly Express Reporter

A prominent Offaly Car Dealership is looking to hire a fully qualified motor mechanic. 

Tullamore Motors is the main Renault, Dacia and Opel dealer in Offaly. The position has an immediate start. 

You can send an application with a Cover Letter to info@tullamoremotors.ie