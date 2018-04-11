SPONOSRED CONTENT
JOBS NEWS: Prominent Offaly car dealership looking to hire fully qualified mechanic
The position has an immediate start
A prominent Offaly Car Dealership is looking to hire a fully qualified motor mechanic.
Tullamore Motors is the main Renault, Dacia and Opel dealer in Offaly. The position has an immediate start.
You can send an application with a Cover Letter to info@tullamoremotors.ie
