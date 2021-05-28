TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

THE BRIDGE CENTRE



BRIDGE STREET,

CO OFFALY

Telephone 057 93 22722

EMAIL: info@bridgecentre.ie

WEBSITE www.bridgecentre.ie

The Bridge Centre shopping centre is the Midland’s premier shopping centre with over 30 stores to choose from.

Located in the centre of Ireland, The Bridge Shopping Centre offers an extensive range of quality retail outlets you would expect from a national shopping centre.

Retail units in the Bridge Shopping Centre include mens fashion and women’s fashion outlet stores, health shops, the post office, and restaurants, along with cards and stationery store, shoe shops, bargain shops, a pharmacy, opticians, phone stores, stores with kitchen accessories, jewellery, music, household goods, photo printing, food, eCigarette supplies, and citizens information services, travel agent, and the Tullamore Chamber of Commerce.