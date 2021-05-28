TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

J & M DOUGLAS JEWELLERS

12 COLUMCILLE ST,

TULLAMORE,

CO. OFFALY

R35 XC03

Telephone 057 93 21863

Visit us on Facebook HERE.



Douglas Jewellers Bridge Street Tullamore in business since 1970.

Establishment nominated Ireland’s Jeweller of the Year 1997.

Finest range of watches including Raymond Weil, Rotary, Citizen, Accurist. Gold and silver jewellery, engagement and wedding rings, Waterford glass, Genesis Bronze, Donegal, Aynsley china and Cross pens. Sports trophies a speciality.