#offalybackinbusiness
TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day
TWO FOR TODAY: Supporting Offaly businesses every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.
We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!
DOOLY'S HOTEL
EMMET SQUARE, BIRR, CO OFFALY
Telephone 05791 20032
info@doolyshotel.com
reservations@doolyshotel.com
Come Visit Our Luxury Boutique Hotel in Birr, Co Offaly, Ireland
Discover a place for passing time and not simply passing through. Situated in the Heart of Ireland and dating back to 1747, Dooly’s Hotel Offaly is one of the oldest coaching Inns in the country. Dooly’s exudes old world charm combined with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
We enjoy a rich history of guests from politicians to world-famous writers, opera singers and even the odd Royal. Ideally situated in the centre of Georgian Birr, Dooly’s is just a short walk to all attractions in the town including Birr Castle.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on