TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

DOOLY'S HOTEL

EMMET SQUARE, BIRR, CO OFFALY



Telephone 05791 20032

info@doolyshotel.com

reservations@doolyshotel.com

www.doolyshotel.com

Come Visit Our Luxury Boutique Hotel in Birr, Co Offaly, Ireland

Discover a place for passing time and not simply passing through. Situated in the Heart of Ireland and dating back to 1747, Dooly’s Hotel Offaly is one of the oldest coaching Inns in the country. Dooly’s exudes old world charm combined with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

We enjoy a rich history of guests from politicians to world-famous writers, opera singers and even the odd Royal. Ideally situated in the centre of Georgian Birr, Dooly’s is just a short walk to all attractions in the town including Birr Castle.