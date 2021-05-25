TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

BABY MOON BABY SHOP



Unity 18, CLONCOLLIG INDUSTRIAL ESTATE,

TULLAMORE,

CO OFFALY

R35 XE03

Telephone 057 93 46547

WEBSITE www.babymoonbabyshop.ie



ABOUT THE SHOP

Baby Moon Baby Shop was brought to fruition in 2020 after many years of plotting and planning.

With both founders of the business being from the Midlands and parents ourselves we felt there was a need in the Midlands to help expectant parents with all their baby needs.