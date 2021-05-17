TWO FOR TODAY: Support an Offaly business today and every day

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Offaly Express, Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it re-opens socially and commercially.

We will promote two new local businesses every day with this, our 'Two For Today' initiative. Remember to support local so we can get #OffalyBackInBusiness and keep it that way!

Cavana Fashion Boutique

Patrick Street, Tullamore

Tel:087-4529641

www.cavanaboutique.com

Our Brands include

NAYA – White Stuff – Kate Cooper – Robell Trousers – Frandsen Jackets – Marble

Christina Felix Coats – Personal Choice – Dolcezza – Diane Laury – Elton – Bellenisa – Norman Jackets Summum