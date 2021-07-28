LOVE ISLAND TONIGHT: Trouble in paradise as Casa Amor heats up for Liam and Tyler

The temperature is rising in Casa Amor as doubts are growing for the girls in the Love Island villa tonight.

In Casa Amor Tyler and Clarisse are discussing their situation.

Tyler asks: “Would you say your eggs are in my basket?”

Clarisse says: “Possibly. I feel like that. I feel like we’re the same.”

Clarisse in the Beach Hut adds: “I feel like me and Tyler are getting a lot closer. I can see, even from when we’re talking, he’s leaning in more. We’re connected.”

Tyler tells Clarisse: “You girls are giving me a headache.”

As they decide to share a bed Clarisse says: “You just need to be chill, feed good, be happy, you need to cuddle me.”

But could sharing a bed result in more kissing than cuddling for this pair?

FAYE ADMITS DOUBTS OVER TEDDY

In the main Villa, Faye is voicing some concerns about Teddy to Millie saying: “I don’t know if Teddy’s a bit calm for me: Cool calm and collected.”

Millie probes: “What are you trying to tell me right now? You don’t know, you’re confused?”

Faye says: “I really like Teddy, I’m just worried is he too calm?”

Millie insists: “No, Faye. Don’t put other people’s thoughts into your head. You’ve been missing Teddy so much, every single day, all day and all night.”

Faye admits: “So much.”

Millie replies: “You’ve got his ring on right now, you’ve got his aftershave on…”

Faye laughs: “I smell like a man.”

Is Faye simply missing Teddy or has their distance rocked the boat?

CHLOE AND DALE TAKE THE NEXT STEP

In the main Villa Chloe and Dale open up about how they feel about each other.

Dale says: “Me personally, I think you and me get on the best. I’m enjoying chatting to you.”

Chloe says: “I think we get on pretty well. I think you’re my favourite of everyone.”

Dale smiles: “My favourite, I like that.”

In the Beach Hut Dale says: “Chloe surprises me, so much. I feel like when me and her chat, it’s effortless. The more and more I get chatting to her, I’m enjoying it.”

Chloe then asks him: “Where are you sleeping? Do you want to share my bed? Go for it.”

HUGO KISSES AMY

Having shared a bed, the following day Hugo pulls Amy for a chat in the Casa Amor villa.

Amy admits: “With you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you next. You’ve shown interest which is amazing. When I first came in and there was an initial something.”

Hugo says: “Nice I finally acted upon it, eh?”

Amy replies: “Yeah, it’s interesting, it’s exciting.”

Hugo laughs: “You look nervous, giddy.”

Amy goes to pinky promise Hugo, and instead he leans in for a kiss.

LIAM AND LILLIE PUT CARDS ON THE TABLE

Liam heads to the Casa Beach Hut to discuss Lillie. He says: “She put her cards on the table, told me exactly how she felt. Obviously, I wanted to kiss her, but it’s not the right time. She took it well, said I completely respect you. The time here now, if I feel like I want to kiss her, I’m going to kiss her.”

Later In her own Beach Hut chat, Lillie says of Liam: “I think he’s trying to stay respectful, obviously his situation back in the main villa, but he also wants to explore the situation here. You’re going to have to upset someone, basically.”

But who could be left out?

MAIN VILLA RECEIVES POSTCARD FROM CASA

Chloe arrives downstairs to find a delivery from Casa - a postcard.

It carries the message ‘wish you were!’ written across a selection of pictures from the boys’ time at Casa Amor.

Chloe rushes to show the other girls in the Villa, as each girl looks to see a picture of the boy they’re coupled up with in Casa printed on the front.

As Liberty throws the postcard in the swimming pool, what have the girls seen and what could this mean for the new boys in the main Villa? Is there a chance for some more grafting and some heads to be turned?

