Reimaging the world - Twinnie

There are some dreams shared by artists all around the world when it comes to certain moments in their career. Take the release of a debut album, for instance. British singer/songwriter TWINNIE waited her whole life for that moment to arrive. And when HOLLYWOOD GYPSY finally did officially come into the world on April 17th 2020...it was smack-bang in the early days of a pandemic. Not ideal, to say the least.



In normal circumstances, there'd be a somewhat straight line between moments like hearing the mastered songs for the first time, holding the physical album in your hands for the first time, seeing the album advertised in print or online for the first time. Every moment, really, is a first of some kind. And each of those moments, of course, generally leads to the biggest moment of them all...performing the album 'live', in front of your fans, for the very first time.



But...when all of the above happen, but that final - arguably most important, most exciting, most liberating and climactic moment of all - just can't...that's heartbreaking. And tough to deal with, too, because...well, what DO you do then?



Well, that was the set of circumstances Twinnie (full name Twinnie Lee Moore) found herself in a year ago, and has been living with ever since. And while it was heartbreaking, and Twinnie doesn't shy away from that truth, she's nothing if not resilient. Yes, it was among the cruelest possible twists of fate for any artist launching their debut album, but the great thing about Twinnie - as anyone who knows her will testify to - is that the fire within her always finds a way to burn brighter than whatever dark moments may shade her life from time to time. Twinnie is a beacon of light in every aspect of her life, from her music to her personality, in large part because her instinctive sense of the real leaves her with no other option than for her music and personality to be ever-entwined. Even if, at times, that has meant taking to the battlefield of principles. But with Twinnie, if something needs to get done, it gets done.



Unable to perform or promote Hollywood Gypsy after its release last year, Twinnie satisfied her innate need to remain creative and positive by first recording a beautiful acoustic version of the album which dropped in October 2020. And now, on April 17th, a year to the day since Hollywood Gypsy first announced Twinnie's brilliance in long-form, she has reimagined five tracks for the album for a very special EP.



I had the pleasure of spending some time in Twinnie's company last weekend, and I began our chat by asking her to talk through her choice of songs for Hollywood Gypsy (Reimagined) ...



"Well all of them on the album are my favourites [laughs]. But one we picked is Daddy Issues. The studio version is very uptempo, and I think a lot of stuff, when it is uptempo, people kind of miss the lyrics. So I really wanted to highlight those lyrics in a different way and show off a different kind of style and perspective. I really believe - and I think this is something that I struggle with within the music industry, is that everyone's always trying to put you in a box, and in a day and age where we can't even label people anymore - but I really believe that there's just two types of music, it's either good or it's bad. So I wanted to highlight that a song - if it's well written - can be heard in different ways. Imagine the song to be the girl and the production to be a dress, well you can dress it up in whatever [kind of] production, and someone will hear it differently. I wanted to give a new lease of life to these songs. I wasn't ready to let them die yet, I guess! Releasing them in a pandemic wasn't the most amazing thing for me [laughs]. but it did alright. But I still haven't managed to play it 'live' yet. The album will have been out eighteen months before I get a chance to play this stuff 'live.' So I thought this would be a nice nod to the album, and to the long journey that I've had throughout music, just to kind of redirect people back towards the studio album too, and maybe they'll have a different perspective on the songs. So we picked 'Daddy Issues' as one, and it's very different."

Twinnie continued, "Feeling Of Falling, it's quite uptempo anyway, but I wanted to do a few versions where they were straight pop, like Dua Lipa, something that you can dance to. 'I Love You Now Change' and 'Feeling Of Falling' are very much like that. 'Better When I'm Drunk' - which is an instant download when you pre-order - it's making fun of myself in the original version, like in the video. But I thought, actually really, underneath the surface of that, there's quite a lot of hurt and pain. I think this one just really suited being a ballad. Again, that was to encourage the listener to hear it in a different way, even though it's a party song. So we wanted to completely reimagine it. Then we've got 'Hollywood Gypsy', which is one of my favourites, and I just wanted to dance to that! So I had an idea of well, what if it was a kind of a funk version, with the bass and the drums really being prominent, so kind of a bit more cool in that...I wouldn't even know how to describe it [Laughs]. I guess I can play you a little bit, just to give you a little bit more of a reference. I'm just gonna try and play you this...I have so many Dropbox links! [Laughs]. Here we go, this is it..."

At this point, Twinnie proceeded to share a few moments of the reimagined version of Hollywood Gypsy, and let me tell you, there is a serious vibe a-coming!



"So it's got that very 90s, hip-hop, r'n'b kinda vibe, I guess. On some of them, they're completely new vocals. Obviously 'Daddy Issues' is, and I think all of them are apart from 'Hollywood Gypsy' where we used the original vocal, and just rearranged the track. It was really fun to go back and delve into these stories. And for me especially to go, ok, so how can I reimagine this? I'm really proud of 'Daddy Issues', I just love that song. It's such a great sonic sound. And then 'Hollywood Gypsy' is just so fun to dance to..."

So going by what Twinnie was telling me about the title track, her Reimagined EP isn't simply going to be an acoustic affair, as such projects can often be. And of course, she has already given the full Hollywood Gypsy album the acoustic treatment...



"Yeah, we did a whole acoustic version of the album, because I just needed something. Because, again, it's just such an anti-climax moment when you release an album in a pandemic. Because I wasn't able to promote it. So I sat there in my room, in my bedroom, and really I just cried my eyes out. I had been thinking that this was going to be a big massive moment for me, and then it wasn't. I didn't really get that from my team either. It was like, 'Oh congratulations', and then ok, we're onto the next thing now. And that was no fault of theirs, because we didn't have anything to push to. But it was a real kind of...I guess I was humbled without needing to be humbled. Like, I need to let go of any expectations that my music will do well or that it will connect. I do music for me. If it connects with people, then great. I just really turned back to some of the great people that I've admired so much. Like Billy Joel tried to kill himself after the first album he released. And Queen and Freddie had their struggles. All of these amazing people that I grew up listening to, even Judy Garland. Art imitates life, I think, and vice-versa. So I was like, I can either be downtrodden about this situation, or I can use it as a catalyst to create more, And I think, honestly, it's been one of my best years. I released a podcast called 'Breaking Through' to help inspire other people. I wrote my first screenplay. Worked with Alan Menken, Andy Garcia, Mary Steenburgen. So many things happened out of being bored, and everybody else stopping. I was just like I'm not gonna do that! I'm just gonna use this as a catalyst."

While in Nashville - from where she was speaking to me via the magic of Zoom - Twinnie will also be getting a much welcomed and long-awaited chance to perform again during her time in Music City, when she plays a writers'-round at the Listening Room on April 20th. But that 'round' is part of something far bigger, and something which Twinnie clearly feels deeply passionate about...



"So, during this pandemic, I wrote a song called 'I Know A Woman', and launching from that next year is a global initiative trying to create more opportunity and community for women. So we're setting up these residencies called 'I Know A Woman' and raffling off merch and stuff to raise money for global women's charities. And we've got our first writing-camp of 'I Know A Woman' this weekend, so I'm really busy. So I'm a founder of that, and we're in meetings with the Grammys, MusicCares, Women In Music, CMA. People should follow our Instagram page. Basically we highlight different talents of different women from all sorts of industries. Launching on International Womens' Day next year, we've got a project called Nominate, Collaborate, or Donate. We're setting up an 'I Know A Woman' music fund for grants, and a wellness fund as well to help with therapy and all that kind of stuff. The collaboration is obviously writers' camps, where we get established writers to come and write with unknowns or smaller artists who haven't had their break yet. So it's that pass-the-mic thing. On the nominate side of things, on International Womens' Day we're asking everybody to give up their socials to a woman in their field that can have access to their audience for the day. So you're empowering another woman, which is in turn empowering other women to have this back of forth that says hey, we are stronger together. Women in the music industry, especially artist to artist, feel like they're pitted up against each other, especially in country music where 'the gatekeepers' don't play women enough. It's even worse on Spotify. You look at those curated Spotify playlists, there's like fifty songs and three of then are women. It's disgraceful. So I'm creating a board of directors with all the heads of the PROs like BMI, ASCAP, PRS, there'll be someone from Apple, someone from Spotify. Those are the most influential people in the music industry, so why is it not changing?"

"Tunecore did a massive global study of the last ten years, and we're still massively under-represented," revealed the singer/songwriter and actress. "So I've been speaking to the Home Office about going in [to schools] and doing workshops called 'I Know A Song' for kids, to get to the root of the problem, so we can educate them on being a songwriter, being an artist, being in the music business, A & R, music publisher, any of those. So you create from the bottom up this ethos that we're all in it together. The music industry is hard, it really is for everyone. I think it's especially discriminatory against women. I was on Clubhouse yesterday where this music exec - female - asked this girl her age. Firstly, she didn't ask any of the men. The girl said she was thirty-three. She has a stunning voice, amazing. But the music exec was like, 'Lie about your age, honey, say you're twenty-five, sex sells.' This exec was like a fifty-five year old woman! This is such an unhealthy narrative to be feeding younger generations. We've got a responsibility to protect these children that are finding it more easy on Tik-Tok. Labels are just signing them for insurance purposes, in case they get big. They're given deals but there's no kind of mental health care, to say ok, this is what you're stepping into, this is what you can expect, what you need to be careful of. There's none of that. I really feel like now is the time for change. Nashville has a great community, and I'm trying to pick up that community and place it in other territories for 'I Know A Woman' writers'-rounds, like the UK, Sweden, Australia, Berlin, everywhere, to give women a safe place to come to to be supported. No age-limit, no genre, people can just come and play and listen. I'm really passionate about creating a much safer, encouraging environment within the music industry. We have to hold these people accountable; labels, publishers, managers, agents. These are lives that some people are destroying, and it needs to stop."

Twinnie has mentioned her Breaking Through podcast a little earlier in our chat, and it's something else that she feels very strongly about in terms of the positive impact it will hopefully bring to many lives.



"Yeah, and it all stems from just trying to inspire people in a pandemic, and this is where the 'I Know A Woman' idea came from, because we interviewed a lady called Heidi Rose Robbins that has an amazing TedX talk about amazing women that she knew. We interview people from all industries, from the top of their field. We've got people like Dave Stewart on it, and Mimi D who does nails for Beyonce. Music is music, and I'm a part of that world, but I understand the creative brain, and all these people - whether they're poets or astrologers - they all use the same part of the brain. We've even interviewed a top scientist because I'm so intrigued by how the body works. I think it's cool to have a podcast that's not just the glamour-side of peoples' jobs. Although peoples' stories are uniquely different, they all have the same common thread of persistence beats resistance. And truly, doing it during the pandemic really gave me a lot of hope because I was in a pretty dark place when the album came out. I was super-sad about everything. You're just like, 'I spent the last ten years getting here...!' And then...! So yeah, it helped me, it was like therapy for me, and I'm hoping a lot of other people will feel that it's inspiring. We've had great feedback, even though it only launched a couple of weeks ago."

Speaking of inspirational people, Twinnie was on a podcast with American country singer Mickey Guyton back in February. And Mickey, as one of the most visible black female artists in American country music, has emerged as a formidable voice and spirit of note this past year...



"We did it for the BBC, it was me, Mickey, Abby Anderson, and Jimmie Allen. It's really interesting speaking to other artists because I find that most of the time, unless we're like really good friends, we just kind of keep quiet about our struggles. I don't know if that's just ingrained in us. So I think opening up that conversation to the public and to fans, letting them know that it's really f*&king hard guys! Like, the music bit is easy. The f*&king music industry is a sh*tshow to navigate, especially as a woman. I never want to be played just because I'm a woman. I want to be played because my music is undeniable. Unfortunately, in some rooms, it doesn't matter how undeniable you are. They would just prefer to play men. It's really sad. And Mickey, I don't know if she's even getting played on country radio, but I hope she is. And I think she's inspiring regardless, just to those black women in country music who are up-and-coming. It doesn't always have to be a white face, or a male, or a cowboy hat, ya know. That's why I love country music, because it's very diverse, it represents different layers of people. Mickey was just really inspiring to listen to, because we both have the same kinds of struggles, but in a different way. It's funny to me how they sign you, you have to fit in their box, but even though they loved you in the first place for what you were - Twinnie - they try to make you fit into this market, when sometimes they don't know where to place you. Especially for me, because I think my stuff is more pop than anything in the UK. Trying to put me in a country that doesn't really celebrate country music was a really bad, poor decision. They didn't really listen to me."

"It's fine to be country/pop here [in Nashville]", observed Twinnie, "because there's a market for it. So I had a very turbulent time of protesting who I was as an artist. I was like, hey, this is my music. You signed me as something you considered country, but you don't even know what country is. Like, have you listened to the Spotify playlists? Dan and Shay and Justin Bieber are doing something together. It's palatable pop. It's storytelling pop. Look at Shania Twain and Taylor Swift. So that was so frustrating for me. Having somebody else who has been through those same struggles and for her to go, 'Stick to being yourself, that's why people love you, don't change!', I needed that. And it's so funny, they [record labels] say once you have a hit you can do anything, but no, that's not true. I would rather die on the hill, die by the sword that says I'm Twinnie, this is what I do. If you like it, great. If you don't, fine. It doesn't matter. But I'm not gonna spend my first album, my first look to the world, being something that I'm not proud of, that I don't think represents me."

~ The HOLLYWOOD GYPSY (Reimagined) EP from TWINNIE, is now available to pre-order on BANDCAMP, and will be released on April 17th. Visit www.ontherighttrax.com to enjoy our full interview with Twinnie.