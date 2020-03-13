Writers retreat for Tullamore

THE first of what is planned to be an annual Vertikal Creative Ventures Writer’s Retreat will be in Tullamore May 28-June 8.

Writers from around the world and those living in the Tullamore area are invited to take part in a retreat for a small group of writers and poets, facilitated by North Carolina, USA Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton-Green.

“This retreat is about more than sitting in a classroom,” explains Vertikal Alliance International President/Publisher C. Stene Duckworth. “It’s being among people seeking space, rest, challenge and clarity for the next steps in your writing life.”

The retreat includes accommodations and writing sessions at Grennan’s Country House (www.grennanscountryhouse.ie/) near Tullamore, plus transportation to and from the Dublin Airport and day trips that include to Shakefest Festival, a world cultures art and dance festival (www.shakefest.net/), Charleville Castle (www.charlevillecastle.ie), Tullamore Dew Welcome Center (www.tullamoredew.com,) Galway, Dublin, Tullamore Pub Crawl and more.

Sponsored by Vertikal Alliance International, a global media & communications firm, and Black Chateau Enterprises, an award-winning book public relations company, the “Creative Salons” writing sessions will include a “Journey Exercise,” “Building Our Human Museums,” and “Writing in Liminal Spaces.”

Attendee Laurie Fagen, a crime fiction novelist, is a member of the Chandler (AZ, USA) Tullamore Sister City, and this will be her fourth trip to Tullamore. She was “twinned” with former Tullamore Garda Michael Dalton, who also has written a crime thriller “The Groundsman’s Secret,” and both were featured in the Tullamore Tribune.

As cultural chair of the Chandler Tullamore Sister City, Fagen is also interested in meeting other Tullamore writers for a “social media” writing project that will bring writers of all ages from Tullamore and Chandler together as part of the organization’s community art project, slated for spring 2021.

Retreat facilitator Shelton-Green is the first African American and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate. Her collegiate and professional experiences include currently teaching Documentary Poetry at the Duke University Center for Documentary Studies; Visiting Professor for the Carlow University MFA Program; Lenoir-Rhyne University Writer-in-Residence; Duke University Teaching for Equity Fellow; Taller Portobelo Artist Colony in Portobelo Panama, University of Panama; Department of Cultural Resources for Brazil; and North Carolina African America Cultural Heritage Commission.

For retreat pricing details and schedule, visit https://www.vertikalalliance.com/vertikal-creative-ventures/. The retreat fee, which includes accommodations, transportation and breakfasts, does not include air fare, and must be paid in full by April 15.

Pricing for local Tullamore or Ireland residents is available and can be obtained by emailing Duckworth at c.duckworth@vertikalmediagroup.com.

Fagen can be contacted via email at Laurie@ReadLaurieFagen.com or via Facebook Messenger at Read Laurie Fagen.

Duckworth is president and publisher of Vertical Life magazine, Vertikal Media Group, Living Vertikal Radio station and more. For more information, visit https://www.vertikalalliance.com/