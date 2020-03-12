Tullamore Tradfest postponed

Tullamore Tradfest 2020, which was scheduled to take place on the first week in April, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organising committee chairman, Tommy Craven, in a statement to the Tullamore Tribune, stated: "It is with deep regret we announce that we have decided to postpone Tullamore TradFest 2020 until later in the year. All tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled events.



"This is a decision we have not taken lightly. We have been monitoring developments on an international, national and local level and have a clear concern for the health and safety of all our musicians, friends and members of the public who were due to attend the festival."



Added Mr Craven: "We appeal to you now, to maintain your support for Tullamore TradFest as we feel that by rescheduling for later in the year, we will assist with getting community activities back to normality through our promotion of traditional music in Tullamore and Offaly."



"We are thankful for the huge levels of support we have received to date and the goodwill extended," he added.



Concluded the statement: "Mind yourselves everyone in these strange times - #yourtown #yourtunes #yourtradfest but more importantly #yourpeople we are all in this together."