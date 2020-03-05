'Irish Tea Party' in Tullamore for Carers Association

FAMILY Carers Ireland Laois/ Offaly are hosting an "Irish Tea Party" in the Townhouse, Tullamore on Sunday 15th of March at 2 p.m. in celebration of all that is wonderful about Irish women.

Come join them and enjoy gin and prosecco on arrival.

There will be food and music and a goodie bag for all sponsored by Boots while the ambience on the day will be created by the Flower Bar. There will be a prize for best dressed on the day while the raffle prizes will be sponsored by Nuala Condron and The Medical Hall Pharmacy, Edenderry.

“The event promises to be a wonderful opportunity to get together with family and friends and celebrate the magic of the day,” said Carmel Duffy, one of the fundraiser's chief organisers.

Tickets are available from Beth at the Family Carers office in Tullamore. For futher information contact 057 9322920 or just call into the office.