Guests revealed for this Friday's Late Late Show

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leads a Late Late Show line-up including music superstar Michael Buble, country king Daniel O’Donnell and comedian and author David Walliams.

The Fine Gael leader will join Ryan Tubridy to talk about the highs and lows of his first 18 months as Ireland’s youngest ever Taoiseach, navigating Brexit, the stability of the Government as the Supply and Confidence agreement with Fianna Fail comes up for renewal, and the chances of an early General Election. We'll also be talking to him about the key issues facing his Government from housing to health.

After taking time out to look after his family when his son was diagnosed with cancer, Michael Bublé is back performing with a new album and a tour on the way. He’ll be telling Ryan what the last few years have been like for him and his family, why he describes his new album as “baby making music” and how rumours of his retirement were greatly exaggerated. He will also be putting his famous vocal chords into action with not one but two songs.

Comedian David Walliams found fame with Little Britain and as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent. But 10 years ago he turned his hand to writing children’s books, going on to sell 26 million books worldwide and be described as a Roald Dahl’s successor. He’ll be chatting about the inspiration for his books and fatherhood. We’ll also be quizzing him on his love for Simon Cowell.

Donegal’s most famous son Daniel O’Donnell will be in studio to chat about coming home for Christmas to spend time with Majella in the house the country coveted on Room to Improve earlier this year. He’ll be telling viewers about singing for the Pope and venturing very far out of his comfort zone as he and Majella travelled across America for their next road trip. Daniel will also be treating viewers to one of his favourite hits.

And we will be meeting the final three celebrities who will be tripping the light fantastic across the Dancing With The Stars ballroom floor.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, December 7, RTÉ One, at 9.35pm.