Love Island's Jack and Dani to appear as Ray D'Arcy Show returns

In a Love Island exclusive, the winning couple who melted our hearts all summer, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, will be the special guests as the Ray D'Arcy TV chat show returns on Saturday night.

The popular pair join Ray to talk about life since leaving the villa, what it’s like living together away from the TV cameras, how they avoided joining the ‘Do Bits Society’, and their exciting plans for the future.

In a packed show, creator of modern classic comedy Derry Girls Lisa McGee joins Ray along with some of the stars of the show to talk about what makes Derry Girls so great and making the switch from screen to stage for her new play Girls and Dolls.

Ray also meets Oisin Langford and Ned Hawkins from Waterford who are determined to turn their comic business into a massive industry making them millionaires before they are teenagers.

There’ll be music from Damien Dempsey who will also be talking about tracing his ancestry for TV series Who Do you Think You Are?

And Alison Nevin the lucky Dublin girl who got a selfie with Pope Francis in Croke Park reveals how she got the snap of a lifetime.

That’s the Ray D’Arcy Show Saturday at 9:45PM on RTE One!