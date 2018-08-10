Trad duo to close 50th Annual Birr Vintage Week

Birr Theatre will play host to the virtuoso duo on the special occasion of the closing night of the 50th Annual Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival.

Taking place on Sunday, August 12, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill will perform in the theatre for the first time in over a decade. Martin Hayes is regarded as one of the most extraordinary talents to emerge in the world of Irish traditional music. Dennis Cahill is a master guitarist, a native of Chicago born to parents from the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry. They play multi-tune sets in their concerts, starting from the simplest of melodies, building in intensity, but never abandoning musicality and ideas.

Tickets cost €20/18 (Under 13’s €15) and can be booked now on www.birrtheatre.com or at the Box Office on 057 9122911.