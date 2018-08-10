Trad duo to close 50th Annual Birr Vintage Week

Birr Vintage week comes to a conclusion on Sunday

Birr Theatre will play host to the virtuoso duo on the special occasion of the closing night of the 50th Annual Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival.

Taking place on Sunday, August 12, Martin Hayes and Dennis Cahill will perform in the theatre for the first time in over a decade. Martin Hayes is regarded as one of the most extraordinary talents to emerge in the world of Irish traditional music. Dennis Cahill is a master guitarist, a native of Chicago born to parents from the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry. They play multi-tune sets in their concerts, starting from the simplest of melodies, building in intensity, but never abandoning musicality and ideas.

Tickets cost €20/18 (Under 13’s €15) and can be booked now on www.birrtheatre.com or at the Box Office on 057 9122911.