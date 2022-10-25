Search

25 Oct 2022

UK landmark lights up with bats to mark 125th anniversary of Irish author's horror novel

UK landmark lights up with bats to mark 125th anniversary of Irish author's horror novel

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Oct 2022 11:30 AM

A British landmark is being illuminated with a projection of bats to mark the 125th anniversary of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula.

English Heritage is lighting up Whitby Abbey, associated with the gothic horror, as it hosts Halloween events across the country.

The abbey is also home to bats, a protected species which English Heritage works to preserve at its sites.

Irish author Stoker also saw the mammals, associated with vampires and witches, on his visits to the area in North Yorkshire.

The novelist writes about the abbey as the location where the count is believed to have come ashore and it is referenced in the journal of female protagonist Mina Harker.

In the 1897 book, a large dog runs up the 199 steps to the abbey after the ship carrying Dracula’s coffin runs aground.

The illuminated abbey and performance event at Whitby Abbey will run every evening until October 31.

An event at Whitby Abbey in May broke the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires.

A total of 1,369 people attended the event dressed as the ghoulish character, breaking the record of 1,039 set in Doswell, Virginia, in 2011.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media