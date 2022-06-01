Offaly singer 'excited' to be supporting Lewis Capaldi at upcoming Irish concerts
An Offaly singer has said she is "excited" to be supporting chart-topping Scottish star Lewis Capaldi on his upcoming Irish dates.
Luz Corrigan from Ferbane shared the news of her upcoming appearances in Dublin and Belfast on social media.
Luz has previously supported Dermot Kennedy at St Anne's Park after winning a Today FM competition in 2019. Her song, The Author, also featured on an episode of ITV dating show Love Island in 2021.
Luz will play support to Lewis Capaldi at his gigs in Musgrave Park and Malahide Castle in Dublin and Ormeau Park in Belfast later this month.
