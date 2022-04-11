Offaly country music star scoops another big award

Offaly singer Alex Roe had cause for celebration last week as he picked up his second major award in country music.

The Clara native was named Rising Male Country Music Artist of the Year at the Hot Country TV Awards Concert in Cavan last week.

Alex, who was honoured with the Larry Cunningham Music Inspiration Award at the same event back in 2019, was presented with his award by Hot Country TV host and founder Hugh O'Brien at the Slieve Russell Hotel last Tuesday night.

Following his performance of a Charley Pride medley alongside fellow Offalyman Colin Kenny, Roe spoke of his appreciation for Hot Country's ongoing support.

Alex commented: "I'm very grateful to receive this award, it means a lot to me. Hugh has been a supporter of mine from the early days of my career, as he has been for so many others. I remember the first time I was given the opportunity to perform at the Hot Country Awards and it was such an amazing platform for a young artist or someone who is new to the scene. Not only do you get to sing to a huge audience, but almost all of Irish country's biggest names are here on the night too, as well as artists from overseas, so it's always a massive occasion."

"We've all been longing for this night to come around again, especially after the last couple of years. So as well as saying a big thank-you for this award, I also want to say a huge well-done to Hugh and his team for making the show even bigger and better than ever this year. It was a pleasure to get back up on the Hot Country stage and to pay homage to one of country's greatest entertainers, the late Charley Pride. And of course, it was also nice to be able to share that moment with another midlands man in Colin Kenny," Alex continued.

Alex is also gearing up to perfrom a Ukraine benefit concert this week. He will take part in a special Voices For Peace fundraising concert at the Tuar Ard in Moate on April 14.

Thursday evening will see Alex join fellow Hot Country Award winners Larissa Tormey and Aishling Rafferty, as well as Eurovision legend Charlie McGettigan, singer/songwriter P.J. Murrihy, Glór Tíre judge Caitríona O'Sullivan, crooner great Dave Lawlor, and Ger O'Brien, a well-known figure on the country scene, to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross in aid of Ukraine. MC for the night will be Eddie Rowley from the Sunday World.

"It's really heartbreaking to see everything that's happening, and feeling like there's nothing you can do about it," Alex said.

"But as a performer and entertainer, one thing we can always try to do is to use our platform to draw attention to things, or to help worthy causes. So I had no hesitation in coming on-board for this concert. I hope we'll see lots of familiar faces joining us in Moate so that we can all do our part in using our voices for peace."

Tickets for that April 14 show are just €20 and are available from the Tuar Ard website, www.tuarard.ie, and from the box-office at 090-6482042 (please note that a booking fee will apply to tickets purchased online, but NOT to tickets bought over the phone from the box-office). Tickets are also available from TRAX Record Store in the Bridge Centre, Tullamore, and from Tormey Butchers in Tullamore.